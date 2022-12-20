SpiceJet warns of flight delays due to bad weather in Delhi

SpiceJet warns of flight delays due to bad weather in Delhi2 min read . 11:46 AM IST
SpiceJet airline on Tuesday warned its passengers about the possibility of flight delays in Delhi due to bad weather. The budgeted airline on Twitter wrote that there's "massive" air traffic congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. Consequently, all “departures and arrivals flight" might get affected.
"We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," it wrote.
Earlier today, the Gurugram headquartered airline wrote a slew of travel updates on Twitter informing passengers about the affected flights in different cities.
SpiceJet wrote, "Due to bad weather in Patna (PAT), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected".
Previously it said due to bad weather in Darbhanga Amritsar, "departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," due to bad weather.
Separately, aviation regulator DGCA yesterday released a report about domestic air passenger traffic. As per the DGCA, the air passenger traffic rose 11.06% to 116 lakh in November over the year-ago period.
The data showed that domestic carriers carried 116.79 lakh passengers in November, higher than 114.07 lakh recorded in October.
After being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path and in recent days, daily domestic air traffic on average is more than 4 lakh.
SpiceJet recorded the highest load factor at 92% in November while IndiGo regained back the top position in on-time performance with an average of 92% of its flights departing or arriving on time from four key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, according to data.
In November, no-frills carrier IndiGo carried more than half (55.7%) of the total domestic traffic at 65.01 lakh passengers, followed by Vistara at 9.3%. The latter carried 10.87 lakh passengers.
Air India's market share in November touched 9.1%, followed by AirAsia India (7.6%), Go First, and SpiceJet (both at 7.5%).
Air India along with Vistara and AirAsia, which are now part of the same group, flew a total of 30.35 lakh passengers in November with a combined market share of 26%, as per the data.
