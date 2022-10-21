Spicejet's 50% cap restrictions lifted, to operate in full capacity from 30 Oct

Spicejet's 50% cap restrictions lifted, to operate in full capacity from 30 Oct2 min read . 04:17 PM IST
- From the winter schedule, October 30th - 25th March, the airline can operate with full capacity, DGCA said
Aviation regulator DGCA has lifted the 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet. From the winter schedule, October 30th - 25th March, the airline can operate with full capacity.
Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55% lower than 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule.
“In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports."
"Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," aviation regulator DGCA said in a release on Friday.
Recently, the airline company has been under DGCA scrutiny for analysis of engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet. DGCA on Monday directed SpiceJet to carry out analysis of engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet and other inspections. This came after one of its planes made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport due to smoke in the cabin.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also asked the carrier to conduct an inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.
Boroscopic inspection of all operational engines of all Q400 engines within one week, immediate inspection of Magnetic Chip Detectors (MCD), drawing of engine oil samples every 15 days for analysis and inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness in weekly check, are among the other directions.
The airline has a fleet of 14 operational Q400 planes and they have 28 PW 150A engines.
The latest directions also come at a time when SpiceJet is already under the enhanced surveillance of DGCA. Following a spate of incidents involving the airline's planes, the regulator, on July 27, capped the maximum flights that can be operated by it to 50 per cent. Last month, the curbs were extended till October 29.
(With inputs from agencies)
