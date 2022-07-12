Amid cases of technical issues, SpiceJet airline's Managing Director Ajay Singh on 11 July was booked in Gurugram for allegedly duping a businessman worth crores of rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares. The complainant -- Amit Arora -- has claimed that Singh has defrauded others in a similar manner. On Tuesday, 12 July, the airlines company said the complaint of alleged fraud filed by an individual against airline's Chairman Ajay Singh was "completely bogus" and a defamation suit will be filed against the complainant.