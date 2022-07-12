SpiceJet's July occupancy rate above 80% despite multiple malfunction incidents

The numbers speak for themselves and are a testimony to the fact that SpiceJet is and has been the most loved airline in India, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Budget airline SpiceJet Tuesday said its passenger load factor (PLF) was above 80% between July 1 and July 11. The numbers speak for themselves and are a testimony to the fact that SpiceJet is and has been the most loved airline in India, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Budget airline SpiceJet Tuesday said its passenger load factor (PLF) was above 80% between July 1 and July 11. The numbers speak for themselves and are a testimony to the fact that SpiceJet is and has been the most loved airline in India, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said.
“I am grateful for the faith and trust that our passengers have shown," SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said.
“I am grateful for the faith and trust that our passengers have shown," SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said.
"The airline's load factor for the last eleven days continues to be extremely impressive with a PLF of 83.1% on July 1, 88.2% on July 2, 90.1% on July 3, 86.5% on July 4, 86.2% on July 5, 85.8% on July 6, 84.1% on July 7, 84.2% on July 8, 86.6% on July 9, 85.1% on July 10 and 81.3% on July 11, SpiceJet said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The airline's load factor for the last eleven days continues to be extremely impressive with a PLF of 83.1% on July 1, 88.2% on July 2, 90.1% on July 3, 86.5% on July 4, 86.2% on July 5, 85.8% on July 6, 84.1% on July 7, 84.2% on July 8, 86.6% on July 9, 85.1% on July 10 and 81.3% on July 11, SpiceJet said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The occupancy rate of other airlines have been around 70-80% between July 1 and July 11, people familiar with the matter said.
The occupancy rate of other airlines have been around 70-80% between July 1 and July 11, people familiar with the matter said.
SpiceJet's occupancy rate has remained high in July despite multiple technical malfunctions reported during last one month. Even the airline received a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show-cause notice on July 6, saying SpiceJet has "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.
SpiceJet's occupancy rate has remained high in July despite multiple technical malfunctions reported during last one month. Even the airline received a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show-cause notice on July 6, saying SpiceJet has "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.
Terming the incidents as relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh had said "This is nothing unique."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Terming the incidents as relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh had said "This is nothing unique."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We have to be doubly careful. We will rigorously inspect aircraft when they leave for a flight, which we already do, but we will strengthen the inspection," he had said.
“We have to be doubly careful. We will rigorously inspect aircraft when they leave for a flight, which we already do, but we will strengthen the inspection," he had said.
On July 5, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight had to make a priority landing in the western metropolis after cracks developed on its windshield at a height of 23,000 feet.
On July 5, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight had to make a priority landing in the western metropolis after cracks developed on its windshield at a height of 23,000 feet.
On July 5, a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata after the pilots realised that its weather radar was not working.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On July 5, a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata after the pilots realised that its weather radar was not working.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On June 19, an engine on the carrier's Delhi-bound aircraft with 185 passengers onboard caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.
On June 19, an engine on the carrier's Delhi-bound aircraft with 185 passengers onboard caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.