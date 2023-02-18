SpiceJet's Kandla-bound Mumbai flight returns due to cabin 'pressurisation alert
- The operation of the airline's flight to Tirupati from Mumbai was also affected. Though the flight was not cancelled, but the scheduled time of departure has been revised.
SpiceJet's Kandla-bound flight from Mumbai on 18 February returned to the metropolitan airport due to a cabin 'pressurisation alert', the airline said in a statement.
