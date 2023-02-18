SpiceJet's Kandla-bound flight from Mumbai on 18 February returned to the metropolitan airport due to a cabin 'pressurisation alert', the airline said in a statement.

The flight has landed safely and neither passengers nor crew members have reported any discomfort, SpiceJet said in a statement. However, the airline did not share the number of persons onboard the Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

"On Feb 18,SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight SG-2903 (Mumbai – Kandla). After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came. PIC decided to return to Mumbai. ATC was apprised and aircraft landed safely in Mumbai. No pax or crew discomfort was reported," the spokesperson said.

Apart from this, the operation of the airline's flight to Tirupati from Mumbai was also affected. Though the flight was not cancelled, but the scheduled time of departure has been revised.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court directed SpiceJet Ltd to fulfil its obligation to pay ₹270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran following an arbitral award of ₹578 crore related to a shareholder dispute between the two parties.

With agency inputs.