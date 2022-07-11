SpiceJet's MD Ajay Singh booked for defrauding businessman in Gurugram

SpiceJet's MD Ajay Singh booked for defrauding businessman in Gurugram1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
According to Amit Arora's complaint, Singh delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh for services provided to him.
According to Amit Arora's complaint, Singh delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh for services provided to him.
SpiceJet airline's Managing Director Ajay Singh on 11 July was booked in Gurugram for allegedly duping a businessman worth crores of rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares. The complainant -- Amit Arora -- has claimed that Singh has defrauded others in a similar manner.
SpiceJet airline's Managing Director Ajay Singh on 11 July was booked in Gurugram for allegedly duping a businessman worth crores of rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares. The complainant -- Amit Arora -- has claimed that Singh has defrauded others in a similar manner.
According to Arora's complaint, Singh delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh for services provided to him.
According to Arora's complaint, Singh delivered a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh for services provided to him.
Also, Arora alleged that Singh had promised him to share him shares worth ₹10 lakhs of Spicejet in lieu of the services Arora provided him during the time he took over the airline from the promoters.
Also, Arora alleged that Singh had promised him to share him shares worth ₹10 lakhs of Spicejet in lieu of the services Arora provided him during the time he took over the airline from the promoters.
"Ajay Singh provided a depository instruction slip which, later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me shares," Arora said in his complaint, adding, he had no option left but to press charges against Singh.
"Ajay Singh provided a depository instruction slip which, later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me shares," Arora said in his complaint, adding, he had no option left but to press charges against Singh.
Police registered case under sections 406, 409, 415, 417, 418, 420 of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station.
Police registered case under sections 406, 409, 415, 417, 418, 420 of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station.
"FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.
"FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.