Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit the theatres on Thursday, is off to a promising start, with tickets of ₹41.5 crore sold until Wednesday night, the highest since cinemas reopened after the pandemic lockdowns.

The bookings are for weekend shows, and some theatres have received bookings even for Monday, two trade experts said, raising hopes of a revival of the film business.

The movie has received bookings on par with Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, the highest-grossing Hollywood films of all time in India. Exhibition and film trade experts expect dubbed versions to find traction in small towns, too, as the film releases across 3,264 screens.

“Advance bookings for Spider-Man were always expected to be good, but it has exceeded our wildest expectations," said Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer of PVR Pictures, a part of the PVR Group. The Tom Holland-starrer has clocked the second-highest advance sales for movies released in India, Gianchandani said.

“Advance sales tend to be around 10% of the lifetime box office of a film; so, even by conservative estimates, we’re looking at collections of at least ₹300 crore," Gianchandani added. The last major film release, Sooryavanshi, is inching towards the ₹200 crore mark, implying a jump of ₹100 crore for the box office in a month, he pointed out.

In Maharashtra and West Bengal, the Marvel film has shows starting as early as 6am.

To be sure, Spider-Man is a popular franchise in India, with the previous two releases—Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)—earning ₹86.11 crore and ₹59.96 crore, respectively. Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow, said the platform had sold a million tickets since sales opened and that the Telugu and Tamil versions have already contributed twice as many advance bookings as compared to the 2019 release of Far From Home.

Spider-Man, however, faces tough competition from Telugu film Pushpa, which is also being dubbed in Hindi and other languages, and whose lead star, Allu Arjun, has a significant fan following thanks to television screenings of his films. The multilingual action flick is being touted as the next big all-India film originating from the southern industry, similar to titles like Baahubali.

Vishek Chauhan, an independent exhibitor in Bihar, confirmed the excitement around Spider-Man. He has allotted one show in his single-screen cinema to Pushpa and four to Spider-Man. Tickets for Spider-Man were sold out till Sunday, and Pushpa, too, was seeing better traction than recent Bollywood offerings like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Chauhan said. “Both films cater to different markets, and there is minimal overlap. Pushpa, a raw action film, is meant for the bottom of the pyramid and Spider-Man steps in as a premium offering; so, they complement each other well," he added.

To be sure, Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist, may find limited draw in the north, given that it is Arjun’s first release to be dubbed in Hindi, but it is easily the biggest Telugu film after the covid 2.0, said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. While an opening in Andhra and Telangana are guaranteed, he also has a huge market in Karnataka and Kerala.

Trade website Box Office India said theatres in Hyderabad are looking at an opening day of ₹4 crore. “Over 90% of the buzz for Pushpa is in south India, and in metros like Delhi and Mumbai, there are Telugu speakers who will prefer to watch the original version. So the Hindi dub is just a bonus," Pillai said.

