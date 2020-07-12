Spike in COVID-19 cases after lifting of lockdown in Srinagar

SRINAGAR : A spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been seen in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir since the lockdown was lifted, District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary said on Sunday.

A spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been seen in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir since the lockdown was lifted, District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference he said, "Since the lifting of lockdown, there has been a spike in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths here. Today, there are 1,611 positive cases including 1,100 active cases."

Speaking at a press conference he said, "Since the lifting of lockdown, there has been a spike in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths here. Today, there are 1,611 positive cases including 1,100 active cases." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"We've increased fine for not wearing a mask to ₹1000 from ₹500," added Choudhary.

He said that around 47,000 tests have been conducted in the district.

"Till now, around 47,000 tests have been conducted here. We need to increase COVID-19 testing. There are 99 containment zones in Srinagar," Choudhary said.

"Containment Zones are declared wherever cluster of COVID-19 cases emerge. Subsequent perimeter restrictions adopted as per notified Health guidelines. The red zones will see a 100% lockdown and shall be sealed for any movement," added Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma clarified that the news about lockdown in Jammu is baseless.

"No lockdown will be imposed in Jammu from tomorrow. The news regarding this is baseless and just a rumour," Verma said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.