Spike in Covid-19 cases forces Karnataka govt to rethink possibility of lockdown

Bengaluru: Karnataka health minister B.Sriramulu on Tuesday said that if the situation of increase in covid-19 cases persists, the government may have to deliberate into another lockdown.

“If the situation persists, in the coming days, we may have to deliberate if we have to go in for a lockdown again," Sriramulu said in Bengaluru.

His statements come at a time when Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has seen a sharp surge in covid-19 cases fueling speculation that the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government could resort to another phase of lockdown to contain the spread.

Yediyurappa on Monday took a decision to seal down localities like K.R.Market and surrounding areas for 14 days to contain the spread of the virus. Officials say that the government is trying not to relapse into another lockdown as it would cripple the cash starved state and its efforts to bounce back from the economic uncertainty.

Bengaluru recorded triple digit positive cases for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as it reported 106 cases. In three days, 428 persons tested positive in Bengaluru that takes the total number of active cases to 1000--the highest in Karnataka.

Out of the eight casualties in Karnataka on Tuesday, seven were from Bengaluru and one from Ballari.

The cluster in Jindal steel in mineral-rich Ballari continues to grow as 53 more cases were reported on Tuesday that makes it one of the biggest in the state and, possibly, the country.

Karnataka confirmed 322 cases on Tuesday that takes the total number of active cases to 3563 and tally to 9721.

More worrying is the fact that only 69 of the 322 are persons who returned to Karnataka from other states and countries, indicating that the source of most infections are local and the possibility of community transmission.

The government has projected that if the situation persists, then there could be as many as 25,000 cases by 15 August. The state government on Tuesday finalised covid-19 treatment costs at private hospitals to aid efforts and add infrastructure to support the spurt in cases.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announce an additional 20 days of lockdown due to the apparent health risks due to the rise in covid-19 cases.

He also urged Karnataka chief minister to immediately announce a lock down for 20 days, especially for Bengaluru.

