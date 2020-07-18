Spike in COVID-19 cases in UP due to lack of testing: Priyanka Gandhi

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to spike, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today attributed the surge to a "lack of testing" in the initial days. Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government, she claimed that the reason behind the surge in cases is due to a lack of testing and juggling of data.

"Despite almost three months of lockdown and despite all claims of the UP government, coronavirus cases have increased sharply in 25 districts of UP in July. There has been a jump (in the number of COVID-19 cases) of 200 per cent in three districts, 400 per cent in three and above 1,000 per cent in one district," Gandhi said on Twitter.

She added that according to the reports, 70 per cent of the infected people in Prayagraj died within 48 hours of reporting positive.

"We were already afraid of this, so in the beginning, we had written a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and made positive suggestions in this context and raised the matter of maximum testing," Priyanka tweeted.

"Today, this situation has occurred because of the lack of testing, delay in reporting, the juggling of data and not paying attention to contact tracing. The UP government has no answer to this," she added.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 45,163 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi said the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed of having two lakh hospital beds a few days ago but as the coronavirus cases are rising, the mismanagement is coming to the fore.

She also tagged a media report claiming that even King George's Medical University employees are not getting beds in the hospital in Lucknow.

