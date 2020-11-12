Spike in food prices pushes October inflation up to 7.61%

NEW DELHI : Consumer price index (CPI) based inflation shot up to a worrying 7.61% in October, well above the central bank’s comfort zone, fuelled mainly by a spike in food prices , official data showed on Thursday.

Retail inflation for September was revised to 7.27% from the earlier reported 7.34%. Food price inflation shot up to 11.07% in October from 10.68% in the month before as prices of vegetables, fish, egg, meat and oils witnessed sustained price rise, data released by the statistics ministry showed on Thursday.

Rising inflation could pose a headache for policy makers at a time the government and the central bank are trying to stage an economic recovery by improving liquidity in the system. Experts said that persisting high inflation could have an impact on the trajectory of RBI’s policy rates or could trigger steps to limit liquidity. The surge in inflation comes at a time official data for September showed on Thursday that industrial activity was beginning to post a small growth over a weak base.

The spike in food inflation is in spite of the favourable base effect and the abundant kharif harvest. Fresh arrivals in the market is expected to help to cool off prices in the near term.

Inflation is getting more generalized with food items in particular pushing up overall inflation. The reasons are prolonged monsoon and destruction of crops in the Deccan area, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings Ltd.

Higher fuel costs prompted by higher taxes has kept transport inflation on the higher side, while service providers have increased rates as they have to operate with lower capacity utilization, explained Sabnavis. Inflation will remain elevated for the next few months which gives no scope to the RBI to lower rates further this year, he said, adding that the central bank’s action will be through the liquidity route from now on.

Supply disruption created due to the pandemic and unseasonal rain in some pockets of the country has fuelled inflation, according Nish Bhatt, founder and chief executive officer of Millwood Kane International, an investment consultancy.

