Ernakulam: Kerala is witnessing a major resurgence in its covid-19 patients, especially in those infected through local contacts. The state recorded 301 fresh covid-19 patients on Wednesday, the largest daily-hike so far. Nearly one-third of them, 90 patients, were infected through local contacts, clearly pointing to the virus spreading in the community undetected. Until Wednesday, the total number of cases spread through local contacts in the state was only 207.

In the backdrop of the rise in infections through local contacts, the state stepped up its vigil. After a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state officials said that antigen tests showed 119 out of the 600 samples taken from the capital Thiruvananthapuram's coastal villages, tested positive in the last five days. The state suspects it is a result of a super-spreader in one of the villages, reported the local media.

By evening, one platoon of police commandos was deployed to shut down the coastal areas of the capital city, where a "triple lockdown" is in place. A "triple lockdown" means the compulsory shut down of the district borders, lockdown over the hotspots, and room-quarantine for people who are under observation for the infection.

Meanwhile, commercial hub Ernakulam city, also known as Kochi, has become another major hotspot where the administration suspects a community spread. Some of the major wholesale markets in the city have been shut for a week now, and the authorities are battling popular demand from business houses to lift the lockdown.

But, the district-in-charge minister for agriculture VS Sunil Kumar said not only it is impossible to lift the lockdown but more stringent measures would need to contain the spread in the coming days. "We have not yet reached community spread. But lockdown measures will be strictly implemented. People should follow these instructions," he said.

In another setback for the administration on Wednesday, 58 medical workers in the city had to go into quarantine and two departments at Ernakulam General Hospital, the top covid-19 treatment center in the city, had to be shut after a patient tested positive for the virus.

Kerala has 2,605 active patients so far. A total of 3,561 patients have recovered so far, including 107 on Wednesday. 12 new places were declared as hotspots on the day.

Out of the fresh infections on Wednesday, 99 were returnees from foreign countries while 95 came back from other states. Out of the 90 infected through local contacts, 60 were in Thiruvananthapuram. Three health workers and nine Border Security Force soldiers in Thrissur district and one soldier each from Central Industrial Security Force in Kannur, Defense Security Corps in Kannur and Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Alappuzha district have also tested positive on the day.

The state has 1,85,546 people under observation for the virus infection, out of them 3,137 are in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. As many as 421 were hospitalised on the day. It has ramped up testing: from mere 3,000 samples a month ago to 11,250 on the day. A total of 2,96,183 samples were tested so far, and the results of 4,754 of them are still pending, said the state.

