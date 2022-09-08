Spike in number of women applying for WFH jobs on online portals2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:51 PM IST
- apna.co has reported a 132% increase in the number of women users on the platform compared to the corresponding period last year
Bengaluru: With work from home becoming a new normal post pandemic, jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co, has reported a 132% increase in the number of women users on the platform compared to the corresponding period last year. Majority of them are looking for remote working jobs, according to apna.co, which has more than 5.1 million women on the platform.