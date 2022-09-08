Bengaluru: With work from home becoming a new normal post pandemic, jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co, has reported a 132% increase in the number of women users on the platform compared to the corresponding period last year. Majority of them are looking for remote working jobs, according to apna.co, which has more than 5.1 million women on the platform.

In fact, according to the platform’s data, there has been a two times increase in women applying for remote working jobs during the last eight months of the year.

The most in-demand work from home jobs, include BPO jobs such as telecalling or telesales, computer, data entry operator, executive roles including business development, back office, admins, office assistant, academics jobs such as teachers, tutor, finance jobs like accounts/finance and marketing related roles, according to the platform.

Not only has WFH been a popular trend in metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, but cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Jaipur have also recorded the maximum applications for work-from-home jobs.

There has also been a rise in women applying to unconventional job roles such as delivery partners, drivers, aircraft repair, and backend engineers amongst others.

“The flexibility and the convenience brought by remote working has the potential to inspire more professionals to join the workforce, further accelerating the economic engine of the country," Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co said.

The platform this year has also seen a surge in employers looking for remote working candidates. Cities such as Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Lucknow recorded an increase in the number of WFH jobs being posted this year, clearly highlighting how remote work has penetrated deeper into Bharat.

A recent report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) found that a significant proportion of women usually reported their willingness to accept work if assignments were made available at their household premises. The ILO report also indicates that 34% of rural Indian women and 28% in urban areas were willing to accept work at home.

Female users also showed an inclination towards building professional networks and invested their time towards the same. apna became a safe space for them to have professional conversations and interact with industry peers. Women have been actively engaging in apna communities on government, business, learning languages, tele-caller, back-office jobs, teacher, computer/data entry, beauticians, lab technicians and cooking.

This year the platform has recorded a 56% increase in the number of applications by women for various job roles. This data is likely to increase in the coming months, especially with more remote working job opportunities available locally.

At present, apna.co has more than 25 million users and a presence in over 70 cities. The platform is the trusted partner for 3,00,000 employer partners in the country to fulfill their hiring requirements.