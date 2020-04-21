Spike in pollution may make people more vulnerable to coronavirus

NEW DELHI : The Union government is mulling steps to curb pollution, which is expected to spike after the nationwide lockdown is lifted early next month.

Air quality in India, home to some of the world’s most polluted cities, improved sharply as the lockdown shut factories and kept vehicles off roads since 25 March.

Experts are now worried that a return to high pollution levels could make people more prone to catching the coronavirus infection which manifests itself in the respiratory tract. The risk is acute for those who suffer from health risks such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

“Currently, we have clean air due to the lockdown but this respite is short term. After the restrictions are lifted and human activities start, there will be a sudden rise in air pollution," said T. K. Joshi, member, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force on air pollution and health.

“We need to look at options for keeping the air pollution levels low even after the lockdown as it may have an adverse impact on people, making them more prone to covid-19," he added.

Joshi said the ministries of health and environment are slated to meet next week to discuss ways to contain pollution levels after the lockdown is lifted on 4 May.

Air pollution causes more deaths than many other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). In 2018, the third United Nations high-level meeting on NCDs recognized household and outdoor air pollution as the fifth risk factor for NCDs, alongside unhealthy diets, tobacco-smoking, harmful use of alcohol and physical inactivity. Now, a new study by Harvard’s T H Chan School of Public Health has also found a “large overlap" between covid-19 deaths and other diseases associated with long-term exposure to fine particulate matter, increasing vulnerability to the most severe outcomes of covid-19. It also claimed that a rise of only 1 g/m3 in PM2.5 is associated with a 15% increase in the covid-19 death rate, thereby increasing the threat for a person living for decades in a highly-polluted area.

Air pollution contributes to health risks like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and cerebrovascular diseases, which can increase the vulnerability to covid-19, said Dr Arun Sharma, Professor-Director, Community Medicine, University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), University of Delhi. He said any health condition that weakens the immunity raises the risk of covid-19 infection.

As per World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2018 global air pollution cities database, 14 of the 15 most polluted cities are in India. Air pollution in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) is worsened by geographical and other factors including the world’s highest population density and spread of industrial clusters.

“Covid-19 affects the respiratory system. As high levels of air pollution can cause damage to the lungs, it makes one more susceptible to either getting the infection or to getting complications from covid-19," said Dr Nevin Kishore, head of bronchology, respiratory medicine, Max Healthcare.

The World Economic Forum in a paper, titled the link between covid-19 and air pollution, said that people living with poor air quality may be more susceptible to this disease.

“The virus is not only transmitted by touch. A polluted area will have more dust particles which can act as a piggyback or carrier for the virus to sit on. A water droplet can settle down, while a dust particle will remain suspended in air for longer," said Sharma.