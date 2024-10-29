Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori breaks silence after ₹2 lakh Dior bag controversy, says ‘customised fabric’

Jaya Kishori, the spiritual orator and musical artist, has been making headlines recently after she was spotted with a luxury handbag at the airport. The 29-year-old singer, who proactively preaches non-materialism, became the centre of controversy over possessing the Dior Book Tote bag worth over ₹2 lakh.

The Hindu preacher’s choice of accessory, made of calfskin and cotton, including leather elements, drew stark criticism. The spiritual preacher, known for fostering detachment, drew backlash from her followers and is now making attempts to cover up the matter. Clarifying that the choice of the bag she made is not in contrast to her principles, Jaya Kishori asserted that the Dior Book Tote is “purely a customised fabric bag.”

In an interview with ANI, Jaya Kishori, said, “One does not use brands just by looking at them. You go somewhere and if you like something, you buy it. I have some principles, one of which is that I do not use leather, I have never used it.”

Suggesting that one should work hard to earn money for a comfortable life, she said, “If I like something and I can buy that then I buy it... I want to say that you should work hard and earn money so that you can have a good comfortable life for yourself and your family.”

Netizens strongly reacted to the viral video where Jaya Kishori can be seen flashing her luxury bag. A user on social media said, “The preacher, who speaks about worshipping cows, is using a bag from a company that makes its products from cow leather.” Another user pointed out that the singer, who asks her followers to refrain from being materialistic, possesses an expensive Rolex watch. A third user pointed out that the spiritual preacher, who claims to be a devotee of Lord Krishna, uses products from the company that “makes bags by using Calf Leather.”

