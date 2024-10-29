Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori breaks silence after ₹2 lakh Dior bag controversy, says ‘customised fabric’

Jaya Kishori faced backlash after a video showed her with a luxury bag, in deep contrast to her preachings on non-materialism. Critics highlighted that her expensive bag was made out of leather. Find out how the spiritual leader defended her choice.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Oct 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Jaya Kishori, known for promoting detachment, faced backlash after she was spotted carrying expensive Dior bag and is now trying to address the situation.
Jaya Kishori, known for promoting detachment, faced backlash after she was spotted carrying expensive Dior bag and is now trying to address the situation.(Screengrab @X)

Jaya Kishori, the spiritual orator and musical artist, has been making headlines recently after she was spotted with a luxury handbag at the airport. The 29-year-old singer, who proactively preaches non-materialism, became the centre of controversy over possessing the Dior Book Tote bag worth over 2 lakh.

The Hindu preacher’s choice of accessory, made of calfskin and cotton, including leather elements, drew stark criticism. The spiritual preacher, known for fostering detachment, drew backlash from her followers and is now making attempts to cover up the matter. Clarifying that the choice of the bag she made is not in contrast to her principles, Jaya Kishori asserted that the Dior Book Tote is “purely a customised fabric bag.”

In an interview with ANI, Jaya Kishori, said, “One does not use brands just by looking at them. You go somewhere and if you like something, you buy it. I have some principles, one of which is that I do not use leather, I have never used it.”

Suggesting that one should work hard to earn money for a comfortable life, she said, “If I like something and I can buy that then I buy it... I want to say that you should work hard and earn money so that you can have a good comfortable life for yourself and your family.”

Netizens strongly reacted to the viral video where Jaya Kishori can be seen flashing her luxury bag. A user on social media said, “The preacher, who speaks about worshipping cows, is using a bag from a company that makes its products from cow leather.” Another user pointed out that the singer, who asks her followers to refrain from being materialistic, possesses an expensive Rolex watch. A third user pointed out that the spiritual preacher, who claims to be a devotee of Lord Krishna, uses products from the company that “makes bags by using Calf Leather.”

All to know about Jaya Kishori

Jaya Kishori, one of India’s prominent young spiritual orators, claims that her journey into spirituality began at the tender age of seven. The spiritual leader was born on July 13, 1995, in West Bengal's capital, Kolkata. Initially named Jaya Sharma, she grew up in an environment imbibed with religious values and stories of the divine. Consequently, with her early exposure to spirituality, she emerged as a motivational figure who preaches religiosity and simple living.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSpiritual orator Jaya Kishori breaks silence after ₹2 lakh Dior bag controversy, says ‘customised fabric’

