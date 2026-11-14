‘Spirituality and science go hand in hand’: PM Modi inaugurates India’s first LED dome planetarium in Mysuru

On November 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium at the University of Mysore campus. It is India’s first LED dome planetarium. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the ceremony. Students and teachers from Mysuru schools were also present.

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The Indian Institute of Astrophysics built the centre at the foothills of Chamundi Hills. It will support astronomy education, research and training. The centre aims to make astronomy easier to explore for students and the wider public.

The planetarium has a tilted dome measuring 15 metres. Around 6,150 panels contain 4.2 crore individual LEDs. In conventional planetariums, projectors cast images onto a dome.

At COSMOS-Mysuru, the LED panels display images directly. Staff can control them in real time to create an immersive experience.

The Sky Theatre will screen professionally-produced astronomy programmes. It will also show an in-house film on how Mysuru’s history connects with astronomy. Visitors can watch the shows in Kannada, English and Hindi.

FM Sitharaman said the centre would build on Mysuru’s long tradition of learning and scholarship. “It helps children understand stars and planets and encourages them to ask questions,” she said.

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She thanked the Karnataka government and Mysuru district administration for their support. She thanked the Governor and Chief Minister for helping bring the project to Mysuru. She also credited the scientists, engineers, architects and construction teams who built the centre.

The finance minister highlighted Karnataka’s work in information technology, aerospace, biotechnology and space technology. She credited research institutions, startups and small businesses for supporting these sectors. She also spoke about Karnataka’s long contribution to science education and research in India.

PM Modi recalls India’s space milestones “Spirituality and science go hand in hand in India,” PM Modi said. He recalled how ancient Indian astronomers studied planetary movements and made complex calculations.

He praised Mysuru’s royal family for establishing the university. He also noted that the family donated land for the Indian Institute of Science.

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Prime Minister Modi recalled India’s Chandrayaan-3 landing near the Moon’s south pole. He highlighted India’s successful docking and undocking of satellites in space.

He also mentioned Shubhanshu Shukla’s visit to the International Space Station. Indian students won medals at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, he said.

PM Modi said India had opened its space sector to private companies. The policy allows them to launch their own rockets. He also pointed to ways satellite data helps people in their daily lives.

“Our satellites help fishermen, track trains in real time,” he said. He also cited the use of satellite data for crop insurance.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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