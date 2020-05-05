Home > News > India > Spitting in public places in Noida to attract up to 1,000 fine
Spitting in public places in Noida to attract up to 1,000 fine

Updated: 05 May 2020

  • A fine of 500 will be charged from the first-time offenders and 1000 from second-time offenders
  • Spitting saliva, gutka or tobacco in public places in Noida has been prohibited to contain the spread of Covid-19

Noida: To contain the spread of coronavirus, spitting saliva, gutka or tobacco in public places in Noida has been prohibited and violation of this can attract a penalty of 500 for first time offenders and 1,000 for repeat offenders, according to a new order. The order was issued by the Noida Authority.

"With an objective to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is directed that spitting, or spitting gutka or tobacco in public places is prohibited.

"Any violation of the order will attract a penalty of 500 for first-time offenders and 1,000 for repeat offenders," Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari stated in the order.

The district police had on Sunday announced extending the Criminal Procedure Code section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, till May 17, as the central government extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks in a bid to check the spread of the virus.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2766 cases of coronavirus were reported in UP. Among the total people infected as on date, 802 have recovered and 50 have died.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the 'Red Zone', has 34 containment zones and has recorded 179 positive cases of coronavirus so far, with 102 of these patients being cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.



