Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) under its modernization initiatives has set up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas.

On 27 January, 2022, the inauguration of new bank note printing line at CNP Nashik was done by Meera Swarup, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Finance, and for the new bank note printing line at Bank Note Press, Dewas inauguration was done by Shashank Saksena, Sr. Economic Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, through virtual mode.

Also present on the occasion were Member of Parliament Hemant Tukaram Godse from Nashik constituency; Tripti Patra Ghosh, Chairman and Managing Director, SPMCIL and other senior officials of the organisation.

SPMCIL is a Miniratna Category-I CPSE, and wholly owned Schedule ‘A’ Company of Government of India. It is engaged in the manufacture of security paper, minting of coins, printing of currency and bank notes, non-judicial stamp papers, postage stamps, travel documents, etc

