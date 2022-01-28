SPMCIL sets up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Nashik and Dewas

SPMCIL sets up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Nashik and Dewas1 min read . 07:41 PM IST
SPMCIL under its modernization initiatives has set up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SPMCIL under its modernization initiatives has set up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas
Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) under its modernization initiatives has set up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas.
Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) under its modernization initiatives has set up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas.
On 27 January, 2022, the inauguration of new bank note printing line at CNP Nashik was done by Meera Swarup, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Finance, and for the new bank note printing line at Bank Note Press, Dewas inauguration was done by Shashank Saksena, Sr. Economic Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, through virtual mode.
On 27 January, 2022, the inauguration of new bank note printing line at CNP Nashik was done by Meera Swarup, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Finance, and for the new bank note printing line at Bank Note Press, Dewas inauguration was done by Shashank Saksena, Sr. Economic Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, through virtual mode.
Also present on the occasion were Member of Parliament Hemant Tukaram Godse from Nashik constituency; Tripti Patra Ghosh, Chairman and Managing Director, SPMCIL and other senior officials of the organisation.
Also present on the occasion were Member of Parliament Hemant Tukaram Godse from Nashik constituency; Tripti Patra Ghosh, Chairman and Managing Director, SPMCIL and other senior officials of the organisation.
SPMCIL is a Miniratna Category-I CPSE, and wholly owned Schedule ‘A’ Company of Government of India. It is engaged in the manufacture of security paper, minting of coins, printing of currency and bank notes, non-judicial stamp papers, postage stamps, travel documents, etc
SPMCIL is a Miniratna Category-I CPSE, and wholly owned Schedule ‘A’ Company of Government of India. It is engaged in the manufacture of security paper, minting of coins, printing of currency and bank notes, non-judicial stamp papers, postage stamps, travel documents, etc
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!