Sporadic rains lash Delhi for the third day, min temp rises due to cloud cover

Sporadic rains lash the national capital for the third consecutive day, even though Delhites get some respite from the biting cold that gripped the city last week.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 4.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday. However, the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees as the result of cloud cover. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperature is like to drop again once the cloud moves.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 12 mm and 4.8 mm, 8.9 mm and 6.2 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.

The IMD said Delhi may witness light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30 kmph during the day. A hailstorm is also predicted in parts of the capital.

A cloud patch is entering Delhi from Haryana.



It most likely to cause light to moderate rain over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/NBxIpEtCzb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 5, 2021

Earlier on Monday, IMD has issued an orange alert for the national capital till today.

The rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a 'severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres.

On Sunday, intense rains, thunder and lightning lashed the city. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday.

The western disturbance is causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Meanwhile, The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday morning, stated System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

