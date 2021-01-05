Sporadic rains lash Delhi for the third day, min temp rises due to cloud cover

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 4.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday. However, the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees as the result of cloud cover. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperature is like to drop again once the cloud moves.