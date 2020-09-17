Sportradar partners with BCCI to monitor IPL for betting and match fixing

Sportradar AG, a firm that supplies sports integrity solutions and sports data products, on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support the board's anti-corruption unit (ACU) in monitoring and safeguarding the integrity of matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. The matches are scheduled to kick-off at United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September.

Sportradar AG, a firm that supplies sports integrity solutions and sports data products, on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support the board's anti-corruption unit (ACU) in monitoring and safeguarding the integrity of matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. The matches are scheduled to kick-off at United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September.

As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s integrity services to detect betting irregularities. It will also provide a risk assessment to BCCI, driven by intelligence and data-driven insights. Furthermore, the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s intelligence and investigation services during the term of the partnership, if required.

As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s integrity services to detect betting irregularities. It will also provide a risk assessment to BCCI, driven by intelligence and data-driven insights. Furthermore, the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s intelligence and investigation services during the term of the partnership, if required. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“As the global leader in sporting integrity, we hope to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against integrity-related issues. We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and to provide our support to their integrity programme," said Sportradar Integrity Services’ managing director Andreas Krannich.

Sportradar provides monitoring, intelligence, education, and consultancy solutions to sports governing bodies, leagues, state authorities, and law enforcement agencies to support them in the fight against betting-related match-fixing and corruption.

It is the official partner of various sports leagues, including National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (Nascar), along with football leagues Fifa and Uefa Champions League. The firm claims to monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports.

Topics BCCIIPLSportsradar