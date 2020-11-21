Sports is not fun without spectators: Kapil Dev

With the covid-19 pandemic leading to matches, including cricket ties, being played in empty stadiums, India’s first cricket World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev said sports without spectators is no fun and the lack of atmosphere that spectators create could be tough on cricketers.

“Sports is for the audience. You want to enjoy that atmosphere… It is no fun without people whistling and saying good and bad both (about the performance)," Dev said during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday.

The recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) was played in empty stadiums in United Arab Emirates as social distancing norms amid the pandemic meant playing in what was called secure bio-bubbles, which was aimed at keeping cricket teams relatively isolated from the outside world so as to greatly minimize the risk of covid-19 infection.

The former pace bowler and all-rounder said that it is difficult for players to play in these bubbles, especially considering that most players are active only for about a decade.

Dev also spoke about how the split captaincy theory has very little chance of being successful in Indian cricket and supported Virat Kohli leading the Indian cricket team in all formats of the game, including Tests, One-Day Internationals, and Twenty20 games.

“I like to see my culture first. In our culture, it is not going to happen (the split captaincy theory). You can’t have two chief executive officers in one company. If Virat Kohli is going to play T20 and he is good enough, let him be there," Dev said. He argued that it would be difficult for the squad to adjust to different captains in different formats of the game.

