The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Ayush and Minister of State, Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has been tested positive on Saturday.

The BJP minister took to Twitter to announce the result of his Covid-19 test. However, Rijiju claimed to be 'physically fit and fine'. The minister claims to be taking guidance from doctors. The Arunachal Pradesh MP has requested people who were in his contact to quarantine themselves and look for symptoms of Covid-19.

In his tweet Rijiju said, "After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine."

At least 28 more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, which took the tally in the state to 16,948, a senior official said on Saturday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 56, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 28 cases, 24 were detected through rapid antigen tests, three via the RT-PCR method and one with the help of the TrueNAT process.

Eight new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region, seven from Lower Dibang Valley, five from West Kameng, two each from Papumpare and East Kameng and one each from Leparada and East Siang district, Jampa said.

Accordingly, the number of active patients in the northeastern state increased to 92.

Two army men and an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan are among the new patients, the SSO said.

The total number of recoveries rose to 16,800 after two more persons recuperated from the disease, he stated. The recovery rate stood at 99.13% and the positivity rate at 0.54%.

