New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday announced the launch of a special mobile application for the Khelo India Youth Games.

“The app will enable participating athletes, coaches, support staff, parents of the athletes and officials from all states to have access to all the information about the games on a click of a button. This is the first time a dedicated app is launched for the games," the ministry said.

The app has a dedicated athlete login and supports them right from the time of his/her registration to the entire course of the games. It allows them to check if their certified documents are uploaded before the start.

This will ensure greater transparency for athletes in the registration process. As they register and arrive at the venues for the games in the state of Madhya Pradesh, the athletes can check the status of the issuance of their sporting kits, their hotel, transportation plan to and from the venue and have access to important contact numbers where athletes can connect in case of an emergency, the ministry added.

To further ensure that the participants have immediate response to a query raised by them, a Whatsapp chatbot was also created.

For the sports fans, the app gives access to match schedules, medal tally, address of the venues and a photo gallery. The app is available both for android and apple phone users and can be downloaded free of cost, the ministry said.