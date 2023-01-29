Sports ministry launches special app for Khelo India Youth Games1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:51 PM IST
The app has a dedicated athlete login and supports them right from the time of his/her registration to the entire course of the games. It allows them to check if their certified documents are uploaded before the start.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday announced the launch of a special mobile application for the Khelo India Youth Games.
