Sports Ministry requests FIFA, AFC to let Indian clubs play despite AIFF ban2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Sports Ministry requested FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play AFC tournaments despite the ban imposed on Monday
Sports Ministry requested FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play AFC tournaments despite the ban imposed on Monday
Listen to this article
Despite the ban on AIFF, the Sports Ministry on Friday requested the world football governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow Indian clubs Sree Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan compete in the tournaments.