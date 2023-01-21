The Ministry of Sports suspended Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar on Saturday evening. The development came mere hours after the WFI official termed the charges levelled against the federation's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 'baseless' and questioned the agitating wrestlers for not ‘producing evidence’. Meanwhile the grapplers continue to sit in dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, having levelled allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety against the WFI chief.

"The allegations are baseless. It has been three to four days (since the wrestlers sat in protest) and they still haven't produced any evidence. I have been associated with them for the past 12 years and I never came across any such incident or allegation," Tomar had told news agency ANI.

He added that the Singh had stepped aside from his post and "distanced himself from the day-to-day affairs of the WFI" as the allegations are probed by the Union Sports ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)