Govt suspends WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar as wrestlers continue protest1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 09:38 PM IST
The Ministry of Sports suspended Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar on Saturday evening, hours after he termed the charges levelled against the federation's president 'baseless'.
The Ministry of Sports suspended Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar on Saturday evening. The development came mere hours after the WFI official termed the charges levelled against the federation's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 'baseless' and questioned the agitating wrestlers for not ‘producing evidence’. Meanwhile the grapplers continue to sit in dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, having levelled allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety against the WFI chief.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×