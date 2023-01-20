Spot airfares fall up to 50% in January3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:51 AM IST
After a blockbuster December for airlines, with high fares and strong demand, January has seen as much as a 40% drop in spot fares on several metro routes
After a blockbuster December for airlines, with high fares and strong demand, January has seen as much as a 40% drop in spot fares on several metro routes
After a blockbuster December for airlines, with high fares and strong demand, January has seen as much as a 40% drop in spot fares on several metro routes, indicating demand has softened, data from multiple travel websites showed.