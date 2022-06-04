Spot gold price dips after breakout. Good opportunity to buy, say experts

On gold price cues, the Religare expert said, "We have mixed cues for gold, where prices are seen facing resistance at $1865-1870 per ounce or ₹51,500 per 10 gm area, which could keep the precious metal under pressure in the near term. A strong US jobs report for May towards the end of the week is indicative of strength in the US labor market and is expected to keep the US Fed on an aggressive policy tightening track while weighing on gold prices. On the contrary, prices are likely to find a floor around ₹50,500 per 10 gm and then ₹48,800 per 10 gm mark, which could prompt renewed buying interest in gold, as the precious metal will continue to benefit from the worrisome inflation narrative."