Spot the man in horse: Swiggy offers reward for identifying delivery partner

Spot the man in horse: Swiggy offers reward for identifying delivery partner1 min read . 06:42 PM IST
- Swiggy is unable to identify the delivery agent and is offering a ₹5,000 reward to spot him.
A video has gone viral that shows a Swiggy delivery partner riding a horse to deliver food amidst the Mumbai rain. The brand is unable to identify the agent and is offering a ₹ 5,000 reward to spot him.
The video, which was shot from inside a car, shows the man who is carrying a Swiggy food-delivering bag riding a horse to finish the task.
After the incident came to light, Swiggy released a statement to “address the horse in the room."
“Attention netizens and foodies. It has come to our notice that a recent amateur video of an unknown person, carrying our monogrammed delivery bag while sitting quite confidently on a living white horse (not a statue), has propelled us to unexpected but not unappreciated fame," they wrote.
The company went on to add, "Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What's in that bag he's got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?"
After failed attempts to identify the man in the video, the food delivery chain has decided to offer ₹5,000 in Swiggy Money as a bounty “for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassadors, so we can thank them."
The post got some witty replies from netizens.
That's Ranjhor ka Rathore, Jay!, one said
You folks should do a poll wrt everyone in favour of horse-delivered food: Yay or Neigh
Swiggy be like: Ab insaano ki race me GHODE bhi daudenge?
So, are you in favour, too?
