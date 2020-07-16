Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Spotify announces first podcast in partnership with Barack, Michelle Obama
In 2009, Barack and Michelle Obama decorated their 18 foot tree at the White House with LED lights that consume less energy than traditional bulbs. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Spotify announces first podcast in partnership with Barack, Michelle Obama

1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The subjects in the episodes range from relationships such as those with siblings and close friends to partners, parents
  • The deal with Spotify, inked in 2018, spans across multiple series and years

NEW DELHI: Swedish audio streaming service Spotify has announced its first podcast part of the deal inked with former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle’s production house Higher Ground. Titled ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’, it premieres on 29 July across all Spotify markets including India and will bring to listeners candid and personal conversations from the former First Lady, the company said in a statement.

NEW DELHI: Swedish audio streaming service Spotify has announced its first podcast part of the deal inked with former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle’s production house Higher Ground. Titled ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’, it premieres on 29 July across all Spotify markets including India and will bring to listeners candid and personal conversations from the former First Lady, the company said in a statement.

The subjects covered in the episodes range from relationships such as those with siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.

The subjects covered in the episodes range from relationships such as those with siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Joining the First Lady will be an array of special guests including basketball player and Obama’s brother Craig Robinson and their mother Marian, television host Conan O’Brien, businesswoman and former advisor to Obama Valerie Jarett, journalist Michele Norris and gynaecologist Sharon Malone.

Higher Ground is an independent entertainment company founded by the Obamas in 2018 and is known for films such as American Factory. The deal with Spotify, inked in 2018, spans across multiple series and years.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives," Michelle Obama said in a statement.

American dishwashing and laundry brands Dawn and Tide will serve as the first season’s presenting sponsors.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated