Spotify announces first podcast in partnership with Barack, Michelle Obama

NEW DELHI: Swedish audio streaming service Spotify has announced its first podcast part of the deal inked with former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle’s production house Higher Ground. Titled ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’, it premieres on 29 July across all Spotify markets including India and will bring to listeners candid and personal conversations from the former First Lady, the company said in a statement.

The subjects covered in the episodes range from relationships such as those with siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.

The subjects covered in the episodes range from relationships such as those with siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.

Joining the First Lady will be an array of special guests including basketball player and Obama’s brother Craig Robinson and their mother Marian, television host Conan O’Brien, businesswoman and former advisor to Obama Valerie Jarett, journalist Michele Norris and gynaecologist Sharon Malone.

Higher Ground is an independent entertainment company founded by the Obamas in 2018 and is known for films such as American Factory. The deal with Spotify, inked in 2018, spans across multiple series and years.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives," Michelle Obama said in a statement.

American dishwashing and laundry brands Dawn and Tide will serve as the first season’s presenting sponsors.