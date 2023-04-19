Spotify suffers global disruption, services resume after 30 minutes

Spotify suffers global disruption, services resume after 30 minutes1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Global music streaming app Spotify is down for many users globally.
Spotify said, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"
IsTheServiceDown.com, a website that tracks service providers in real-time and lets users know if a service is down or experiencing issues, said it has detected issues with the service.
The website said, “Users are reporting problems related to: errors, playback issues and sign in."
Spotify is a Swedish music, podcast, and video streaming service that provides digital rights management–protected content from record labels and media companies. It is available in most of Europe, the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and limited Asian countries.
DownDetector, a website that monitors online outages, reported issues around 7:57am ET.
Reports stated that both the app and the website are experiencing issues, with users citing problems with podcasts and artist pages.
Users have stated that podcasts pages show 'no internet connection.'
‘Spotify being down is #dampening my mood’ one user had tweeted.
Others posted GIFs to express disappointment.
Half an hour later, Spotify took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say ‘everything is fine now’.
“Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help." they wrote.
