Spotify investigating issues after reports of outage

Spotify Technology said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports that the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.
There were more than 14,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
The music giant released earning reports on Wednesday which revealed that Spotify has touched 515 million users as of March 2023. The company shared that it has seen massive growth in both developing and developed markets. The company is still not earning any profits and has reported a loss of $172 million which is huge compared to $6.6 million during the Q1 of 2022.
Spotify said that the most of growth it achieved was in free, ad-supported version of the application. For the premium features of the application, the growth is not very significant.
