Spotify layoffs: Indian-American laid off after 1.5 years stint, says 'feels like a bad dream...'3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:49 AM IST
- Spotify said that it's cutting 6 percent of its global workforce.
Many global tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta recently announced thousands of job cuts the global economic downturn. Google this month axed 12,000 jobs across the globe while Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts. Spotify also joined the layoff spree and has become yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×