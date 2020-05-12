NEW DELHI: Swedish audio streaming service Spotify and music label Saregama have announced a licensing partnership for India, which means the label’s entire catalogue is now available for users in the country.

With music catalogues spanning eras and over 25 languages, Saregama’s list of more than 100,000 songs includes film, Carnatic, Hindustani classical and devotional music.

“...with the full Saregama catalogue available on Spotify India, our users will not only find their favourite retro music across local languages, but also be able to discover more old-school songs through locally curated playlists -- both editorial and algorithmic," Paul Smith, director of global licensing, Spotify, said in a statement.

Spotify users in India can tune in to Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and RD Burman tracks and choose from playlists such as This is Kishore Kumar, This is Asha Bhosle, Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Old is Gold and others.

Launched in India in February 2019, Spotify has notched up 108 million paid subscribers in the country at last count. According to a report by data measurement firm Nielsen, it commands 15% of the audio streaming market in the country, which is dominated by Gaana (30%) and JioSaavn (24%).

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated