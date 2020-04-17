Spouse of Indian diplomat based in Brazil dies of Covid-19

NEW DELHI: The spouse of an Indian diplomat stationed in Brazil has died in New York due to the novel coronavirus, two people familiar with the developments said on Friday.

The person, who was working in New York and living there with his children, had been unwell for a while.

He was hospitalised for the past week and on ventilator support for 2-3 days, one of the people cited above said.

According to Indian government numbers, 25 Indians abroad have died due to covid-19 while more than 3,300 have tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19.

The US has been the worst affected country globally due to Covid-19 with more than 671,000 positive cases and number of deaths crossing 33,000. In New York state alone, the number of infections the number of Covid-19 infections were over 223,000 with almost 15,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker of the disease.

