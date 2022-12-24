'Spreading love I got from her': Rahul Gandhi's emotional post for mom Sonia

'Spreading love I got from her': Rahul Gandhi's emotional post for mom Sonia2 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared an emotional post as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi and walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance.
In a post shared by Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account, “The love that I got from her, I am sharing the same with the country," he said.
This is the second time the former Congress president has joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari.
She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Karnataka.
Sonia Gandhi, wearing a face mask, walked with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes before the yatra reached the Ashram Chowk here for the morning halt.
The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.
Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and other Yatris at the border in Badarpur, as per PTI reports.
Taking to Twitter, Congress wrote in Hindi, "Remove inflation, unemployment, and hatred. Carrying this voice of India, we have come to the throne of the 'king', we have come to Delhi. Come join us in the capital to rise it even higher."
The Yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.
Traffic snarls were reported from parts of Delhi as the march made its way through the national capital.
(with inputs from PTI)
