Sprinter Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibitive substance. Details here

Sprinter Dutee Chand tests positive for prohibitive substance.
India's top sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday tested positive for using prohibitive substance. She has been handed a provisional suspension.
In 2022, Dutee Chand participated in the National Games held in Gujarat from September to October. She participated in the 200 M event but failed to qualify for the final. In the 100 M event, she finished sixth in the final.
She is an Asian Games medalist, having notched silver in 100 m and 200 m women's competitions in the 2018 edition of the event.
Dutee also won Bronze in 2013, 2017 and 2019 in the Asian Championships.
Back in 2019, she became the first Indian woman sprinter to win gold at a Universiade, winning it in 100 m event in 2019.
