Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra regularly updates his 9.6 million followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspiring messages. The industrialist on Thursday again engaged his online followers with a tweet dedicated to a 17th-century word ‘spuddle’. He believes that the word "deserves a revival" more than ever today.

He shared a picture of the useful word ‘spuddle’ and its meaning on his official Twitter handle yesterday. “This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a ‘spuddle’ moment at work..," he tweeted.

However, in the picture, the meaning of word ‘spuddle’ is described as: “a useful verb from the 17th century that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy whilst achieving absolutely nothing."

Take a look at the post below:

This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a ‘spuddle’ moment at work.. pic.twitter.com/e8qNmFcaNN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 1, 2022

Netizens reactions

Posted a day ago, the tweet has garnered over 1,000 likes and numerous reactions on Twitter. “Spuddle sounds like a perfect word for the #Mahindra vehicle assembly line, a place that surely needs a lot of focus in order to give their customers the required value, quality and delight, and if Mahindra is thinking of profits, that will follow at ease," a user commented.

Another said, “Humans are not robots. So the catch is it's ok to 'spuddle' sometimes but should not become habit."

“Thinking of a solution to some minor problem totally different and unrelated to the work at hand helps, especially if a solution pops up. Thinking of a plan for the next holiday also works, its definitely a mood lifter, even if it isn't going to happen in the near future," a third user tweeted.

“Spuddling all the time," the fourth user joked.

Anand Mahindra often shares fascinating posts on his Twitter account that interest and engage the social media users. He also posted many inspirational stories and helped those who need encouragement.