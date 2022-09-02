Spuddle: Anand Mahindra shares a 17th century word2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday again engaged his online followers with a tweet dedicated to a 17th-century word ‘spuddle’.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra regularly updates his 9.6 million followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspiring messages. The industrialist on Thursday again engaged his online followers with a tweet dedicated to a 17th-century word ‘spuddle’. He believes that the word "deserves a revival" more than ever today.