Sputnik Light Covid vaccine to be launched in India by Dec: RDIF CEO
The Sputnik light Covid-19 vaccine will be launched in India by December, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is in the midst of clinical trials.

The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the sole distributor of Sputnik V under an agreement with the RDIF.

