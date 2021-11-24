Sputnik Light Covid vaccine to be launched in India by Dec: RDIF CEO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sputnik light Covid-19 vaccine will be launched in India by December, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is in the midst of clinical trials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

