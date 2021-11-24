Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sputnik Light Covid vaccine to be launched in India by Dec: RDIF CEO

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine to be launched in India by Dec: RDIF CEO

The one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is in the midst of clinical trials.
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Livemint

  The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the sole distributor of Sputnik V under an agreement with the RDIF

The Sputnik light Covid-19 vaccine will be launched in India by December, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is in the midst of clinical trials.

The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the sole distributor of Sputnik V under an agreement with the RDIF.

