Sputnik Light expected to be authorized in India soon as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster: RDIF

Interim results of the study in Argentina on heterologous regimens combining Sputnik Light and vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino have shown Sputnik Light is an effective universal booster for these vaccines. Results of a separate joint clinical trial of a combination of Sputnik Light with the AstraZeneca vaccine have demonstrated that it induces strong immunity and has a high safety profile. “AstraZeneca vaccine is produced in India under the Covishield brand and Sputnik Light could be successfully applied as a booster in partnership with Serum Institute of India, which already produces the two vaccines," the RDIF said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}