"The present plan is that over 850 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine will finally be produced in India. Almost 65-70% of Sputnik produced anywhere in the world will be from India, finally," said the envoy.
This will be achieved through production and transport in a phased manner.
Sputnik V is being transported to India in three phases -- direct exports, fill and finish mode and transfer of technology to Indian companies for full production.
