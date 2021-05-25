Sputnik lite: Russian Deputy Envoy to India Roman Babushkin on Tuesday informed that Sputnik Lite Covid vaccine was undergoing through third phase of clinical trials. Sputnik Lite is a single-dose vaccine for Covid-19 .

Speaking to ANI, the Russian envoy said: "Sputnik lite is going through the third phase of clinical trials. We believe that the vaccine will be in production here because India is one of the leaders in the world in terms of the capacity of medicine production is a matter of shortest time."

He also said that supplies of Sputnik V Covid vaccine were going on according to the contract obligations and schedules. "We are getting some more requests from other Indian companies and state governments and all proposals are being studied very carefully," the deputy envoy said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec on Monday launched the production of the Sputnik V Covid vaccine.

Roman today said that Panacea Biotec was one of the Indian partners which the Russian Direct Investment Fund and was developing a business partnership.

"The preliminary schedule is gradually is to reach 850 million doses in India per year. We know that there is interest from other business partners and even state governments, all these proposals we are studying very carefully," he said.

Russia's Sputnik V is among the three vaccines India has approved for the vaccination drive. Sputnik has also tied up with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for vaccine manufacturing in India.

So far, two consignments of Sputnik vaccine have come to India. First lot had come on May 1 and the second on May 16. The regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory-Kasauli was given on May 13.

After the second batch had landed in Hyderabad, Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India, said: "Sputnik V is Russian-Indian vaccine. We expect that its production in India will be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year...There are plans to introduce single-dose vaccine soon in India-Sputnik Lite."

Dr Reddy's launched Sputnik V in the Indian market on May 14. The first dose was administered in Hyderabad. The company has fixed the price for imported doses at ₹948, with 5 per cent GST per dose — total ₹995.4 per dose.

