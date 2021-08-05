Sputnik V Covid jab in India: Panacea Biotec to make 25 mn doses

Indian pharma company Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed to produce up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance made by Russia's Generium.

Panacea will then supply the doses to drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories for distribution in the country.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had informed that the production of Sputnik V Covid vaccine in India is expected to come fully on stream in September.

"Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine with such companies as Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producer, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories working to produce the vaccine," a statement issued by RDIF read.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said he has held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy regarding the production and supply of Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy's, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for Sputnik V in India, soft launched the vaccine in India in May 2021, after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in April 2021.

In September 2020, the company partnered with RDIF to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.

The Hyderabad-based drug major has already stated that the locally manufactured Sputnik V will be available from September-October period.

"Held a meeting with Dr Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy's Lab. Had a discussion on the production of the Sputnik V #COVID19 vaccine and its supply," Mandaviya tweeted.

RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers, including Dr Reddy's, to manufacture Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy's is in a pact with RDIF to sell 250 million vials of Sputnik V in India.

The first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6 per cent as per an article published in the medical journal Lancet.





