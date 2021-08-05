Sputnik V Covid jab in India: Panacea Biotec to make 25 mn doses

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had informed that the production of Sputnik V Covid vaccine in India is expected to come fully on stream in September.
"Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine with such companies as Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producer, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories working to produce the vaccine," a statement issued by RDIF read.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said he has held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy regarding the production and supply of Sputnik V.
Dr Reddy's, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for Sputnik V in India, soft launched the vaccine in India in May 2021, after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in April 2021.
In September 2020, the company partnered with RDIF to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.
The Hyderabad-based drug major has already stated that the locally manufactured Sputnik V will be available from September-October period.