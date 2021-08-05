Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sputnik V Covid jab in India: Panacea Biotec to make 25 mn doses

Sputnik V Covid jab in India: Panacea Biotec to make 25 mn doses

Premium
An advertisement holding outside Wockhardt Hospital displays three types of Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V - as available for vaccination with them, in Mumbai
2 min read . 03:54 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

After production, Panacea will then supply the entire dose to drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories for distribution in the country, it said in a regulatory filing

Indian pharma company Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed to produce up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance made by Russia's Generium.

Indian pharma company Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed to produce up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance made by Russia's Generium.

Panacea will then supply the doses to drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories for distribution in the country.

Panacea will then supply the doses to drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories for distribution in the country.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had informed that the production of Sputnik V Covid vaccine in India is expected to come fully on stream in September.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had informed that the production of Sputnik V Covid vaccine in India is expected to come fully on stream in September.

"Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine with such companies as Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producer, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories working to produce the vaccine," a statement issued by RDIF read.

"Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine with such companies as Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producer, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories working to produce the vaccine," a statement issued by RDIF read.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said he has held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy regarding the production and supply of Sputnik V.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said he has held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy regarding the production and supply of Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy's, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for Sputnik V in India, soft launched the vaccine in India in May 2021, after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in April 2021.

Dr Reddy's, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for Sputnik V in India, soft launched the vaccine in India in May 2021, after receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in April 2021.

In September 2020, the company partnered with RDIF to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.

In September 2020, the company partnered with RDIF to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.

The Hyderabad-based drug major has already stated that the locally manufactured Sputnik V will be available from September-October period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Hyderabad-based drug major has already stated that the locally manufactured Sputnik V will be available from September-October period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Held a meeting with Dr Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy's Lab. Had a discussion on the production of the Sputnik V #COVID19 vaccine and its supply," Mandaviya tweeted.

"Held a meeting with Dr Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy's Lab. Had a discussion on the production of the Sputnik V #COVID19 vaccine and its supply," Mandaviya tweeted.

RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers, including Dr Reddy's, to manufacture Sputnik V.

RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers, including Dr Reddy's, to manufacture Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy's is in a pact with RDIF to sell 250 million vials of Sputnik V in India.

Dr Reddy's is in a pact with RDIF to sell 250 million vials of Sputnik V in India.

The first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.

The first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6 per cent as per an article published in the medical journal Lancet.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6 per cent as per an article published in the medical journal Lancet.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!