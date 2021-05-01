India received its first lot of Sputnik V vaccine on Saturday. The first batch of Russia-developed vaccine was delivered in Hyderabad as India battles a vicious second wave of covid-19 infections.

Dr Reddy's said that the vaccine will be available in a few weeks after statutory clearances. ''Today, we have received 1,50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine here in Hyderabad. The vaccine will be available in a few weeks after it has gone through statutory clearances. The price will also be announced then,'' Deepak Sapra of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said as quoted by ANI.

Dr. Reddy’s has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply first 250 million doses of Sputnik V in India.

Sputnik V vaccine doses arrived on a day India started the process of vaccinating all citizens above 18 years of age against Covid-19. The country has so far offered two vaccines - the Oxford AstraZeneca developed Covishield and Bharat Biotech'Covaxin to its people.

“The efficacy of the Sputnik V in among the highest in the world, and this vaccine will also be effective against new strains of COVID-19," Russian Ambassador to India Nickolay Kudashev said on Saturday, adding that “its local production is about to start soon and is planned to be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year."









