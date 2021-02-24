Sputnik V Covid vaccine in India: Come back with immunogenicity data, SEC on Dr Reddy's application1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 04:49 PM IST
- The Indian drug regulator's Subject Expert Committee met today afternoon to discuss Dr Reddy's application seeking emergency use approval for SputnikV, a Russian vaccine
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Indian drug regulator on Wednesday took up an application by pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories seeking emergency approval for Sputnik V, the Russia-developed Covid-19 vaccine, in the country.
The SEC didn't consider the request of Dr Reddy's application and has asked the firm to come back with immunogenicity data, news agency Reuters quoted a report.
Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy of 91.6%.
Earlier on 19 February, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had approached the Drug Controller General of India to get approval for the emergency use of the Russian vaccine.
In September 2020, Dr Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and for its distribution rights in India.
The Russian vaccine is currently undergoing the phase 3 clinical trial in India. Here, the trials are being conducted on 1,600 people.
At 91.6%, Sputnik V has a higher efficacy as compared to coronavirus vaccines that are currently being administered in India.
Sputnik V maintained a consistent efficacy at 91.8% even among the group of 2,144 volunteers over 60 years old.
Priced at less than $10 per dose in international markers, the Covid-19 vaccine has already been administered to over 20 lakh people worldwide.
Sputnik V is being developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology to fight against coronavirusbased on the human adenoviral vector platform.
