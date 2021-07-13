Sputnik V covid vaccine now available in over 50 cities in India. Check details

"Starting initially in Hyderabad today, the soft launch rollout of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India- including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik it said in the tweet.