Sputnik V covid vaccine now available in over 50 cities in India. Check details

Sputnik V covid vaccine now available in over 50 cities in India. Check details1 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Recently, Dr Reddy's received nearly three million doses of SputnikV from Russian Direct Investment Fund
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, which soft-launched Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V here on May 14 has expanded the pilot project to over 50 other cities and towns in the country.
In a tweet on Monday night, the drug maker said it will strengthen the commercial rollout of Sputnik V in the coming weeks.
"Starting initially in Hyderabad today, the soft launch rollout of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India- including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik it said in the tweet.
Recently, Dr Reddy's received nearly three million doses of SputnikV from Russian Direct Investment Fund with whichit has a pact to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) in India.
The Indian drug regulator has granted permission for restricted emergency use of SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
Dr Reddys has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India including ongoing commercial rollouts to the public, the company added.
