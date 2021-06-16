OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sputnik V vaccine production scaled up in Delhi, other cities; CoWin registration not open yet: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) on Wednesday said that the soft launch of Sputnik V covid vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai among others.

However, the registration of the covid vaccine doses on CoWIN portal has not been opened to public yet. It will be open at the time of commercial launch, the pharma company said as reported by news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout