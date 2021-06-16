Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) on Wednesday said that the soft launch of Sputnik V covid vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai among others.

However, the registration of the covid vaccine doses on CoWIN portal has not been opened to public yet. It will be open at the time of commercial launch, the pharma company said as reported by news agency ANI.

